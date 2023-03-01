Passenger dies after thrown from car in southeastern Kansas crash

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST
GRENOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger thrown from a vehicle during a crash on a southeastern Kansas highway has been pronounced dead.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 160 and Road 5 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a vehicle had been headed west on Wind Farm Road when it turned to go south.

Officials noted that during the turn, the vehicle flipped and rolled which ejected the passenger.

KHP listed the crash as a fatality, however, it did not release any information about the driver, passenger or vehicle type.

