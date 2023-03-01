Senior Services of Wichita reports urgent volunteer shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Senior Services of Wichita, the program that serves Meals on Wheels to homebound people, said it is experiencing extremely low volunteer numbers. The program delivers between 750 to 850 lunch time meals each weekday to homebound, isolated seniors.

For months the program has averaged between 10-15 open delivery routes each day. When a route doesn’t have a volunteer then staff members make deliveries. Currently, the program is down two full-time employees. The department is functioning with eight employees, many who are part-time.

Executive director Laurel Alkire says the volunteer shortages are impacting the entire state with Wichita being one of the largest programs. “We are considering placing a temporary hold on adding new clients until we can catch up” she says. “Right now delivering up to 850 meals may be unrealistic given limited manpower from both staff and volunteers.”

Those interested in volunteering can visit https://seniorservicesofwichita.org/meals-on-wheels/ to fill out an online application. Since Meals on Wheels delivers to the homes of a vulnerable population, all volunteers must be reference checked and attend a brief orientation prior to their first delivery.

