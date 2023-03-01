Standoff that began after 3 KCPD officers were shot comes to an end

Three KCPD officers were shot while serving a search warrant Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers were shot while serving a search warrant Tuesday night.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three police officers are recovering from their injuries Wednesday following an overnight shooting that happened while a search warrant was being served. A standoff followed and that has finally come to an end, as well.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated the officers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police knocked on the door of the home on Blue Ridge Boulevard near 23rd Street South around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and announced their presence.

SWAT officers then attempted to enter the home, but were shot at.

Three officers ended up getting hit by gunfire, the KCPD said, and were transported to University Health (Truman Medical Center) with non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE:

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A said their SWAT team and the FBI’s SWAT team had secured the house where the standoff was taking place.

They said a man was found dead inside the residence and that an uninjured woman was taken into custody.

MSHP Troop A said their investigators and the FBI are processing the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice shared that a 50-year-old man who was arrested at the standoff on Tuesday night is facing federal charges for crimes he allegedly committed in 2021.

Three of our police officers are in the hospital after being shot in the line of duty Tuesday night. They are in stable...

Posted by Kansas City Missouri Police Department on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

