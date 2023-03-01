Standoff that began after 3 KCPD officers were shot comes to an end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three police officers are recovering from their injuries Wednesday following an overnight shooting that happened while a search warrant was being served. A standoff followed and that has finally come to an end, as well.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated the officers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“These Tactical Response Team officers were serving a search warrant when they were shot. They put themselves in harm’s way to safeguard Kansas City, serving with bravery and selflessness, and for that, we are indebted to them. We appreciate the community’s concern and support and ask for prayers to help these officers heal. We thank surrounding law enforcement agencies for assisting us during this difficult time.”

Police knocked on the door of the home on Blue Ridge Boulevard near 23rd Street South around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and announced their presence.

SWAT officers then attempted to enter the home, but were shot at.

Three officers ended up getting hit by gunfire, the KCPD said, and were transported to University Health (Truman Medical Center) with non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE:

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A said their SWAT team and the FBI’s SWAT team had secured the house where the standoff was taking place.

They said a man was found dead inside the residence and that an uninjured woman was taken into custody.

MSHP Troop A said their investigators and the FBI are processing the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice shared that a 50-year-old man who was arrested at the standoff on Tuesday night is facing federal charges for crimes he allegedly committed in 2021.

