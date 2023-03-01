Suspected arson destroys Hutchinson home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department said a suspected arson early Wednesday destroyed a home in the 700 block of West 9th Avenue in Hutchinson.

Fire crews reported heavy fire showing from the back of the single-story house. As firefighters went into the house, they found fire in a bedroom that extended into the attic space and other areas of the home. HFD said it stopped the spread before the fire moved through the entire attic space. No one was home, but the department was given information that the fire was set intentionally.

HFD is investigating the fire, and no injuries were reported. They continue to overhaul the home to ensure that the fire remains under control.

