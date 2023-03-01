Thursday and Friday bring rain and snow chances

Unlikely to be a big storm, there may be some slushy roads in the days to come
Rain and snow chances will impact Kansas
Rain and snow chances will impact Kansas(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter storm will approach Kansas with chances for rain and some snow in the coming days. While it is not likely to be a big winter system, there is a chance for some accumulations and minor impact on road conditions. The first wave of moisture will hit northwest Kansas Thursday, and almost all of the precipitation will be snow. Thursday night into Friday, a rain snow will mix will develop for central and eastern Kansas.

Look for light snow to fall most of the day in northwest Kansas Thursday. Our team is forecasting a T-2″ in the northwest and nearly statewide, highs will be in the 30s and 40s. The wintry mix farther east will result in a T-2″, basically along and east of I-135. The moisture should end by mid-morning Friday, but wet roads and some slushy conditions are possible for morning drive.

Warmer weather is coming back for the weekend. Saturday will be well into the 50s and by Sunday, highs will be near 70 with gusty south winds.

Expect a return of much colder weather heading into next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy. Wind: E/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Rain changing to a wintry mix. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Fri: High: 52 Early mix, then mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 35 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 37 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 37 Increasing clouds.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 34 Cloudy; rain/snow mix.

