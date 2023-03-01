Watch: Historic plane returns to Wichita

A historic plane returned to Wichita Tuesday. A group of aviation experts and enthusiasts welcomed the Learjet 23-003 back to the city where it was made.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A historic plane returned to Wichita Tuesday. A group of aviation experts and enthusiasts welcomed the Learjet 23-003 back to the city where it was made.

Built in 1964, the jet was the third of its kind to be manufactured. Now, a group of aviation workers want to rebuild the plane with as many authentic parts as possible. The goal is to get the historic jet back into the air.

Those wanting to contribute to the Learjet’s restoration can donate to the cause and learn more about the effort here: https://classiclear.org/.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Packed rom at Feb. 27 Newton school board meeting
Newton parents raise concerns after controversial BOE decision benefits wrestler
On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence...
KU student found dead in dorm room
Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Former WPD deputy chiefs Wanda Givens, Chet Pinkston and current deputy chief Jose Salcido are...
WPD deputy chiefs file lawsuit against Wichita city officials

Latest News

Denzelle Bailey has always dreamed of opening the first tattoo and art institution in Kansas.
Kansas tattoo artist launches campaign to train others
Historic Learjet returns to Wichita
Historic Learjet returns to Wichita
New casino proposed for Park City
Questions surround company's plans for new casino in Park City
Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
‘Multiple officers shot,’ standoff underway in KCMO