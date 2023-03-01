Watch: Historic plane returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A historic plane returned to Wichita Tuesday. A group of aviation experts and enthusiasts welcomed the Learjet 23-003 back to the city where it was made.

Built in 1964, the jet was the third of its kind to be manufactured. Now, a group of aviation workers want to rebuild the plane with as many authentic parts as possible. The goal is to get the historic jet back into the air.

Those wanting to contribute to the Learjet’s restoration can donate to the cause and learn more about the effort here: https://classiclear.org/.

