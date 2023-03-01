Where’s Shane? Balling out with the Wichita Regulators

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, but that doesn’t mean football is over until the fall!

This morning we’re out with the Wichita Regulators, a brand-new football team in the Wichita area! They’ve got their home opener against the Queen City Asylum on March 12, and this morning we’re out at the South YMCA for practice, and to get all the details on the game!

