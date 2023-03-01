Where’s Shane? Balling out with the Wichita Regulators

By Shane Konicki
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, but that doesn’t mean football is over until the fall!

This morning we’re out with the Wichita Regulators, a brand-new football team in the Wichita area! They’ve got their home opener against the Queen City Asylum on March 12, and this morning we’re out at the South YMCA for practice, and to get all the details on the game!

Shane puts on the helmet and takes some snaps!
Where's Shane? Wichita Regulators
Shane keeps up the energy at practice with the Wichita Regulators!
Where's Shane? Wichita Regulators 3
Shane suits up for the Regulators!
Where's Shane? Wichita Regulators 2