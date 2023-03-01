Wichita City Council looks further into possible future of Century II

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday took another look at the possible future for Century II and the surrounding area.

If proposed changes go through, the iconic blue roof on Century II would be about all that remained. It’s important to note that the city hasn’t taken action regarding Century II. What’s been presented are just concepts.

Among proposed changes to Century II would be an expansion of the Bob Brown Convention Center, a new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River and turning the old downtown Wichita library into an event center. Century II itself would be repurposed and include a 30,000 square-foot ballroom. The project would cost an estimated $400 million.

Proponents say these changes are needed to attract more conventions, which will provide the return on investment.

To fund a project of this size, the Wichita City Council would need to hold future public discussions.

You can re-watch Tuesday's presentation during the city's Century II Options Workshop below:

