Wichita police ask for help in search for 4 girls reported as runaways

The Wichita Police Department asks for the public's help in its search for three 11-year-old girls and one 16-year-old girl reported as runaways.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for four girls reported as runaways. Police said the girls, three 11-year-olds and one 16-year-old, were last seen Tuesday in the 2800 block of East 21st Street North.

The four are:

  • Eleven-year-old Zaria Perry: Last seen wearing brown pants with white strips on the side and a red bonnet with sparkles. She stands about 5′5.
  • Eleven-year-old Izabella Umana: Last seen wearing a black hoodie. She has long, straight brown hair and stands about 4′5. ‘
  • Eleven-year-old Isabella Melendez: Last seen wearing a red bandana and a black backpack. She has red/orange/blonde hair and stands about 5′3.
  • Sixteen-year-old Kristine McBroom: Last seen wearing black shorts with fishnet stockings and a black hoodie. She ahs red/black spikey hair and stands about 5′5.

Anyone who sees any of the girls or knows where they could be should call 911 immediately, police say.

