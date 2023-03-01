Wichita police ask for help in search for 4 girls reported as runaways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for four girls reported as runaways. Police said the girls, three 11-year-olds and one 16-year-old, were last seen Tuesday in the 2800 block of East 21st Street North.

The four are:

Eleven-year-old Zaria Perry: Last seen wearing brown pants with white strips on the side and a red bonnet with sparkles. She stands about 5′5.

Eleven-year-old Izabella Umana: Last seen wearing a black hoodie. She has long, straight brown hair and stands about 4′5. ‘

Eleven-year-old Isabella Melendez: Last seen wearing a red bandana and a black backpack. She has red/orange/blonde hair and stands about 5′3.

Sixteen-year-old Kristine McBroom: Last seen wearing black shorts with fishnet stockings and a black hoodie. She ahs red/black spikey hair and stands about 5′5.

Anyone who sees any of the girls or knows where they could be should call 911 immediately, police say.

