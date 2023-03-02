Andover offering grants to improve businesses’ curb appeal

The goal is to make the City of Andover more accessible and welcoming to visitors.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The goal is to make the city more accessible and welcoming. The City of Andover is offering grants to businesses interested in improving their appearance.

The city opened the application process. Grants of up to $28,000 are available through the Andover Business Improvement Program.

Tammy Smith, at Timbuktu Bar and Grill, said the city paid for several upgrades at her restaurant, including the back patio.

“If you want local businesses to participate in all the functions of Andover, it’s a great reciprocation,” said Smith.

Justin Constantino, Assistant Director of Community Development, said the grant was initially limited to businesses on Andover Road. Now, after seven years, it’s expanding.

“The response has been incredibly positive, this is the first year that we are expanding the program beyond just Andover Road. It will be citywide,” he said.

The goal is to improve curb appeal as visitors drive through town.

“Really, the whole community benefits when our primary commercial corridor looks good, feels good,” said Constantino.

The grant will cover facade improvements, landscaping, ADA compliance and sign replacement.

Stacey Howell at Andover Family Dental knows how much the funding can help.

“We had a smaller sign so there was significant wind damage to it, so it had to be replaced,” she said.

Applications will be accepted from March 1-April 30. Business owners interested in applying for the grant funding can find more information here: https://www.andoverks.com/595/Andover-Road-Business-Improvement-Grant

