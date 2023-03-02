Derby residents speak out against proposed 195 ft. cell phone tower

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A cell phone tower dominated the Sedgwick County Commission meeting on Wednesday.

The AT&T tower would be installed near 71st Street South and 99th Street East, near the Derby city limits.

A spokesperson representing the company said the tower would enhance the company’s coverage in the city of Derby, and added that the tower had already been approved by the FAA.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted in favor of a permit for the construction of the tower in January.

Many who live in the area voiced their concerns about the project. Their main concern is the tower’s height - 195 feet tall.

“Having a cell phone tower so close takes away from the beauty and country feel of our property,” said one resident.

“I’m sure all of you are familiar with Friends University and their clock that can be seen for miles in every direction. That tower is only 158 feet tall, and we’re looking at a tower that would be 200 feet tall,” another resident said.

After hearing from the public, commissioners voted 5-0 and deferred the conditional use request back to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.

