Documentary bringing new attention to 2002 Dolly Madison Bakery murders

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A two-decades-old unsolved double murder in Great Bend is getting new attention with the release of a documentary. The film, focusing on the 2002 murders at the Dolly Madison Bakery outlet store in Great Bend, has its first screening Thursday night.

On Sept. 4, 2002, a delivery truck driver found 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander dead inside the bakery. The KBI said Drake and Alexander were killed early that morning.

A witness described seeing a white male, approximately 6′1″-6′2″, weighing 175 lbs., having collar-length light brown to blond hair, and a slight beard, walking away from the front door of the bakery. More than 20 years later, the crime remains unsolved, but last fall, the KBI and Great Bend Police Department announced the finding of new DNA evidence in the case.

The documentary’s director grew up in Great Bend and hopes new attention brought to the case leads to a breakthrough.

“I know it’s an old case but this is going to put a spotlight on it, and so hopefully people reach out and actually say something” director Aaron Mull said of the film.

Mull said his first childhood home was 250 feet from the Dolly Madison Bakery in Great Bend. His relationship to the event inspired him to help.

“These people haven’t forgotten about this case and ultimately, they’re supporting this project but they’re supporting this case,” he said.

Mull said he hopes by bringing new eyes to the case, there’s hope his documentary, “The Dolly Madison Murders,” can play a role In solving it.

“Just keeping the story alive, not letting it fade as the years go by,” he said.

Alexander’s sister, Desiree Werth, is among those concerned with the time past with no resolution. She shared a message to anyone who may have information on the crime that could lead to a breakthrough.

“You put yourself in our shoes and stop and think, ‘how would you feel if it was one of your loved ones?’” she said. “And please don’t be afraid anymore, it’s time to step forward and give that information now, (no matter) how little or how huge you think it might be.”

Screenings for “The Dolly Madison Murders,” are set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 at the Crest Theater in downtown Great Bend. Tickets will be sold at the door. You can see the trailer for the documentary below.

