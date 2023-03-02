Does It Work? Pixicade Pets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pixicade Pets promises to transform your child’s drawing into a video game character with just a phone or a tablet. 12 News anchor Rachel Hackbarth put it to the test with the fifth graders at Nelson Elementary in Haysville in this week’s “Does It Work?”

Fifth-grade teacher Dr. Micah Friesen and his classroom got a homework assignment -- to find out whether Pixiecade Pets really works. The makers of the $19.99 STEM toy say that if you use their kit, your child’s doodle will enter a virtual pet universe by becoming a video game character.

“We know a little bit about this and we kind of feel like it’s on the cutting edge of technology,” Friesen said.

You have to download the free Pixicade app to get started. Pixiecade comes with a drawing book and washable markers to help you create a drawing.

Fifth-grader Luke made a character named Butter. After taking a quick photo on Dr. Friesen’s phone, we’re ready to choose Butter’s personality. Luke and Dr. Friesen decide to make Butter a “smarty pants.”

We were asked to draw an egg that our pet should hatch from. We tap -- and tap -- our screen and Butter is born. Free from his egg and now playing in his own virtual world.

The students said there are some things they don’t like about Pixiecade. But overall it’s fun -- and it works.

“I get to make my own animal,” fifth-grader Quorday said. “I want to make him hot-headed, confident, feisty and flirty.”

Their teacher agrees. Asked by Dr. Friesen whether the process was fun, they shout in unison: “Yeah!”

“I think this,” Friesen said, “is something we’re going to do a lot.”

