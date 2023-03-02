Domestic violence leads to arrest of 34-year-old Wichita man on child sex crimes

Josh Selby.
Josh Selby.(Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An alleged domestic violence incident led to Wichita police arresting a 34-year-old Wichita man for child rape of a victim under 14.

At around 8:45 Wednesday night, officers responded to the domestic violence call in the 600 block of W. Patterson. Police spoke with 36-year-old woman who said that she had been beaten by 34-year-old Josh Selby of Wichita, who also allegedly threatened the woman during an argument.

During the investigation into that incident, police discovered possible sex crimes that had occurred between Selby and a girl under 14.

Detectives with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit were called to assist with the investigation. Selby was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of rape of a victim under 14, and one count each of aggravated assault, domestic battery and battery.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

El Dorado High School.
False school-shooting calls made to more than 10 Kansas districts
Police: Suspect dies after shooting, killing manager in Oklahoma City
One person is dead after an employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center opens fire.
Police: Fatal shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City
Wichita Greyhound Park
Other applications submitted for Sedgwick County HHR casino
(File)
Passenger dies after thrown from car in southeastern Kansas crash

Latest News

Fire on N. Cleveland.
Home in north Wichita a total loss after morning fire
Pixiecade comes with a drawing book and washable markers to help you create a drawing.
Does It Work? Pixiecade
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
Emporia man arrested, charged with attempted murder following shooting
NE Wichita power poles
Evergy replaces large metal power poles in northest Wichita