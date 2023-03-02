Emporia man arrested, charged with attempted murder following shooting

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man remains behind bars after he was charged with attempted murder following shots fired at a man in early February.

The Emporia Police Department says that on Tuesday, Feb. 28, officials served an arrest warrant to Rafael Castaneda, 26, of Emporia, following an alleged attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

EPD indicated that the warrant stems from a Feb. 6 incident in which shots were fired in the area of South and Market St. around 4 a.m.

KVOE reports that Castaneda allegedly attempted to kill Orlando Perez Cortez after he was able to get into his home.

Officials said Castaneda was booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, shooting into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

Castaneda remains behind bars following a first appearance on Wednesday, March 1, before Judge Jeff Larson. A review hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. on March 15.

