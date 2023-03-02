Evergy replaces large metal power poles in northest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The large transmission poles that once plagued a northeast Wichita neighborhood are finally gone. Well, some of them.

The poles were constructed in 2019 as part of a transmission line extension. Concerns were raised after the poles appeared in the front yards of homes and close to places where people naturally congregate like churches.

“They didn’t give us fair warning they was gonna put these poles in there,” said Willis Dewberry who lives near Green and Mossman.

Evergy, created as the result of a merger between Westar Energy and KCP&L. said it listened to neighbors’ concerns and vowed to make modifications. The changes included replacing some of those large metal structures with the more traditional wooden power poles.

On Wednesday, neighbors confirmed those changes happened about a year ago.

“That’s when Evergy came and took up the big poles and put in the wood poles like they were supposed to be in the first place,” said Dewberry. “Evergy’s done right.”

While the transmission poles have been replaced with wood poles in some neighborhoods, other areas said they are still burdened by the unsightly objects. Those residents say they want to know how much voltage is running through their front yards.

“I’m sure they never told us the truth about the potential of the future of the amps that’s gonna come through here and how it’s going to affect us, especially those kids,” said resident Robert Cook.

A spokesperson for Evergy said the energy company studied options to change the large poles along Hydraulic between 11th and 17th streets and determined removal was unfeasible because of existing underground utilities.

As for the voltage, Evergy says the line continues to operate at the same voltage as the previous line which is 69 kilovolts.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com