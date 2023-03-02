Turf to replace grass at Naftzger Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will work to place turf at Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas, in downtown Wichita, beginning next week.

The work, expected to last three weeks, includes replacing the grass in the park with artificial turf and adding additional trees. In late 2022, the Wichita City Council approved replacing the grass with artificial turf due to wear and tear from activity on the real grass lawn. The artificial turf will be more durable and require less maintenance than the natural grass.

“Since renovating Naftzger Park, we have seen a surge of increased activity and programming in the space,” said Park and Recreation Director Troy Houtman. “This is fantastic, but because of this increased use, the natural grass we put down has been difficult to maintain. The artificial turf will ensure that the space is usable for the community year-round. The artificial turf will also help us save on irrigation – which is especially helpful during the current drought.”

Ten parking spaces on St. Francis will be blocked off during the duration of the renovation.

