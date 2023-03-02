Home in north Wichita a total loss after morning fire

Fire on N. Cleveland.
Fire on N. Cleveland.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A home in the 1200 block of N. Cleveland was deemed a total loss after a fire that started a little after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Crews were called to the fire and found that it had spread through about 80 percent of the house.

One adult and four kids were inside, but they made it out of the home without serious injury. The house, however, is a total loss.

Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire, but they said it does not appear suspicious. It possibly started in a back bedroom.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

El Dorado High School.
False school-shooting calls made to more than 10 Kansas districts
One person is dead after an employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center opens fire.
Police: Fatal shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City
Police: Suspect dies after shooting, killing manager in Oklahoma City
(File)
Passenger dies after thrown from car in southeastern Kansas crash
Wichita Greyhound Park
Other applications submitted for Sedgwick County HHR casino

Latest News

Pixiecade comes with a drawing book and washable markers to help you create a drawing.
Does It Work? Pixiecade
NE Wichita power poles
Evergy replaces large metal power poles in northest Wichita
NE Wichita power poles
Evergy replaces large poles from NE Wichita neighborhood
Pixicade Pets promises to transform your child's drawing into a video game character. 12 news...
DIW: Pixicade Pets