Home in north Wichita a total loss after morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A home in the 1200 block of N. Cleveland was deemed a total loss after a fire that started a little after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Crews were called to the fire and found that it had spread through about 80 percent of the house.

One adult and four kids were inside, but they made it out of the home without serious injury. The house, however, is a total loss.

Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire, but they said it does not appear suspicious. It possibly started in a back bedroom.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com