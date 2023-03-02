Jupiter, Venus draw attention in night sky

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of you reached out to 12 News Wednesday inquiring about the bright lights in the western sky.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Peyton Sanders explained what appear to be two bright stars are actually the planets Jupiter and Venus.

“Not UFOs or anything like that. Just Jupiter and Venus out west,” said Sanders.

Clear skies made for optimal viewing of the planets Wednesday night which appear to “kiss” each other as they pass each other in what’s known as a conjunction.

We created a gallery where you can see the planets and share your own photos of the celestial sight.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Packed rom at Feb. 27 Newton school board meeting
Newton parents raise concerns after controversial BOE decision benefits wrestler
On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence...
KU student found dead in dorm room
El Dorado High School.
False school-shooting calls made to more than 10 Kansas districts
Lily Wu announced
12 News anchor Lily Wu resigns, exploring run for mayor
12 News
Wichita police: Search over, 4 girls reported as runaways found safe

Latest News

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Derby residents speak out against proposed 195 ft. cell phone tower
Deadly shooting suspect located in Oklahoma
Andover
Andover offering grants to improve businesses’ curb appeal
Andover
City of Andover offering business improvement grants