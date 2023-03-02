Jupiter, Venus draw attention in night sky

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of you reached out to 12 News Wednesday inquiring about the bright lights in the western sky.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Peyton Sanders explained what appear to be two bright stars are actually the planets Jupiter and Venus.

“Not UFOs or anything like that. Just Jupiter and Venus out west,” said Sanders.

If you see the two bright objects in the western sky this evening, they are Jupiter and Venus! pic.twitter.com/4qkBE2irvt — Peyton Sanders (@KWCHPeyton) March 2, 2023

Clear skies made for optimal viewing of the planets Wednesday night which appear to “kiss” each other as they pass each other in what’s known as a conjunction.

We created a gallery where you can see the planets and share your own photos of the celestial sight.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com