Maintenance worker pulls man from fire in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire in east Wichita.

The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. near Central and Mathewson.

Crews said a maintenance worker called 911 after he pulled a man from an apartment unit that was on fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they made entry and knocked down the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

