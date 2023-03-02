Police investigating after woman found dead in SE Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday night in southeast Wichita. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Shanoa Hansell, of Wichita.

Police said about 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Rock Road in reference to a body found in the area. A follow-up investigation identified the body as Hansell.

In its update Thursday, police said the cause and manner of Hansell’s death are under investigation. Anyone who may have had recent contact with Hansell should call WPD Investigators at 316-268-4407.

