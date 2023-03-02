Police working standoff in west Wichita

Police are on the scene of a standoff in west Wichita where a man has barricaded himself in a...
Police are on the scene of a standoff in west Wichita where a man has barricaded himself in a home and is making threatening statements.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are in the 300 block of N. Walnut where a man has barricaded himself in a home and is making threatening statements.

While the area near First and Seneca has been blocked off, dispatchers said they have not been made aware of evacuations at this time.

12 News has a crew on the scene and will gather updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

El Dorado High School.
False school-shooting calls made to more than 10 Kansas districts
Police: Suspect dies after shooting, killing manager in Oklahoma City
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Former Maize star Caleb Grill addresses dismissal from Iowa State
One person is dead after an employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center opens fire.
Police: Fatal shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City
Wichita Greyhound Park
Other applications submitted for Sedgwick County HHR casino

Latest News

Starting next week, the City of Wichita will work to replace the grass at Naftzger Park with...
Turf to replace grass at Naftzger Park
Josh Selby.
Domestic violence leads to arrest of 34-year-old Wichita man on child sex crimes
Fire on N. Cleveland.
Home in north Wichita a total loss after morning fire
Pixiecade comes with a drawing book and washable markers to help you create a drawing.
Does It Work? Pixiecade