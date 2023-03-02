Police working standoff in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are in the 300 block of N. Walnut where a man has barricaded himself in a home and is making threatening statements.

While the area near First and Seneca has been blocked off, dispatchers said they have not been made aware of evacuations at this time.

12 News has a crew on the scene and will gather updates as information becomes available.

