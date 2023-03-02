Some rain for a few overnight

Chances for snow have all but faded for Kansas
Scattered showers, but little to no snow
Scattered showers, but little to no snow(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s still a chance some light rain and snow will develop in Kansas heading into the night, but snow amounts are still expected to be little or none, and road conditions shouldn’t be a concern for early Friday. During the night and early Friday morning hours, the best chances for light rain will be along and east of the I-135 corridor.

Temperatures will be down in the 20s and 30s to begin the day, but with a sunny afternoon, highs will warm quickly into the mid and upper 50s. Winds will die down through the day.

Expect a mild weekend of weather as Saturday should have highs in the 50s and low 60s. Morning clouds will depart leaving behind sunshine for the afternoon.

Sunday will be even warmer as highs top 70. The concern will be surrounding stronger winds, which will cause a fire danger threat for many areas of central and eastern Kansas where wind gusts will be up around 30-35 mph.

Colder weather is still likely to return for next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy; rain after 10pm. Wind: NE/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: N/NW 10-20. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Turning partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 35.

Sat: High: 60 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 34 Increasing clouds.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 31 Cloudy. Chance for evening light snow.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 25 Decreasing clouds.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Dorado High School.
False school-shooting calls made to more than 10 Kansas districts
Police: Suspect dies after shooting, killing manager in Oklahoma City
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Former Maize star Caleb Grill addresses dismissal from Iowa State
One person is dead after an employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center opens fire.
Police: Fatal shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City
Wichita Greyhound Park
Other applications submitted for Sedgwick County HHR casino

Latest News

More than 20 years after their deaths, the investigation into the murders of Mary Drake and...
Documentary bringing new attention to 2002 Dolly Madison Bakery murders
The Wichita Fire Department said a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a...
Maintenance worker pulls man from fire in east Wichita
Generic image of police line
Police investigating after woman found dead in SE Wichita
Police are on the scene of a standoff in west Wichita where a man has barricaded himself in a...
Man wanted on felony warrant barricaded in west Wichita home