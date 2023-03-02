Some rain for a few overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s still a chance some light rain and snow will develop in Kansas heading into the night, but snow amounts are still expected to be little or none, and road conditions shouldn’t be a concern for early Friday. During the night and early Friday morning hours, the best chances for light rain will be along and east of the I-135 corridor.

Temperatures will be down in the 20s and 30s to begin the day, but with a sunny afternoon, highs will warm quickly into the mid and upper 50s. Winds will die down through the day.

Expect a mild weekend of weather as Saturday should have highs in the 50s and low 60s. Morning clouds will depart leaving behind sunshine for the afternoon.

Sunday will be even warmer as highs top 70. The concern will be surrounding stronger winds, which will cause a fire danger threat for many areas of central and eastern Kansas where wind gusts will be up around 30-35 mph.

Colder weather is still likely to return for next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy; rain after 10pm. Wind: NE/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: N/NW 10-20. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Turning partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 35.

Sat: High: 60 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 34 Increasing clouds.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 31 Cloudy. Chance for evening light snow.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 25 Decreasing clouds.

