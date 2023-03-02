Storm system starts wet, then turns white

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy and cold but otherwise quiet Thursday morning in the Wichita metro area. However, changes arrive later today as rain showers arrive this evening followed by rain and snow chances tonight into early Friday morning.

The strongest part of the storm system will move across Texas and Oklahoma placing Kansas on the northern fringe. While northwest Kansas sees predominantly snow today, and up to 2″ of accumulation, the remainder of our viewing area will see rain changing to snow this afternoon into the night with an inch or less of accumulation.

Most, if not all the moisture will be gone by sunrise Friday, and any road problems will rapidly improve. However, heavier snow is possible across northeast Kansas into Missouri, and roads could be in worse shape tomorrow if your travel plans take you in that direction.

After a chilly Friday afternoon in the 40s and 50s, dry and warmer weather is on tap for the upcoming weekend. Highs in the upper 50s on Saturday will be replaced by upper 60s and lower 70s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming cloudy and breezy. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 49.

Tonight: Cloudy; rain and snow likely. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix early, then mostly sunny. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 55.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 59. Clouds early, then mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 36. High: 71. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 45. High: 66. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 50. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Wed: Low: 34. High: 43. Cloudy; light rain or snow possible.

