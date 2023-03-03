2 Kansas men arrested for illegally exporting technology to Russia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United States Department of Justice on Thursday, confirmed the arrests of two Kansas men on charges related to a years-long scheme concerning illegal trading to Russia.

The Department of Justice said the men circumvented U.S. export laws “that included the illegal export of aviation-related technology to Russia after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and the imposition of stricter restrictions on exports to Russia.”

The justice department identified the men arrested as 59-year-old Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, 59, of Lawrence, and Douglas Robertson, 55, of Olathe. The men owned and operated KanRus Trading Company, which supplied Western avionics equipment to Russian companies and provided repair services for equipment used in Russian-manufactured aircraft.

“Since 2020, the defendants conspired to evade U.S. export laws by concealing and misstating the true end users, value and end destinations of their exports and by transshipping items through third-party countries,” the justice department said.

The men also face accusations of attempting to export avionics to Russia.

‘U.S. authorities detained the shipment, and the U.S. Department of Commerce informed the defendants that a license was required to export the equipment to Russia. In an April 2022 communication, Robertson expressed to a Russia-based customer that ‘things are complicated in the USA’ and that ‘[t]his is NOT the right time for [more paperwork and visibility],’” the justice department said. “Subsequently, in May, June and July 2022, the defendants illegally transshipped avionics through Armenia and Cyprus to Russia without obtaining the required licenses.”

Charges against Buyanovsky and Robertson include conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsifying and failing to file electronic export information, and smuggling goods contrary to U.S. law.

If convicted, the justice department said both men face up to 20 years in prison for each count of exporting controlled goods without a license, up to 10 years in prison for each count of smuggling, and up to five years in prison for each count of conspiracy and falsifying export information.

You can read the indictment against the two Kansas men below.

