Big 12 hoops fans, can you dig it? Shaq to perform at KC Live!

DJ Diesel performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in...
DJ Diesel performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big Aristotle. Superman. Shaq Daddy. Meet the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas City’s Power & Light District announced that DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) will perform at KC Live! on Saturday, March 11.

Cover charge will be $20 at the door.

A Facebook event indicated the start time would be 8 p.m.

ANNOUNCED: DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) presented by the Big 12 Conference on Saturday, March 11th! 🏀

Posted by Kansas City Live Block on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Shaq was in the Kansas City area just a few months ago. He performed at the University of Kansas’ “Late Night in the Phog” on Oct. 14.

Betty Taylor is missing some important pictures of family moments she treasures.
Woman wants photo album back after Kansas Masonic Home closure
Dr. Alicia Thompson
Dr. Alicia Thompson blazed trail as first woman USD 259 superintendent
