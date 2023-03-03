Concerns raised about Kansas bill addressing homeless camps

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Homeless service providers and advocates on Thursday shared their concerns with Kansas lawmakers about a bill they say would criminalize homelessness and doesn’t offer solutions. It’s a common sight in most cities: people experiencing homelessness sleeping on the sides of streets or in public areas.

If signed into law, sleeping or camping on state-or local-government-owned lands without authorization would be a crime. The bill would make it a misdemeanor with a fine up to $1 for the first offense.

Thursday was the first hearing for the bill, called the “Safe Cities Act,” so there are many steps in the process before the bill could potentially become law. At Thursday’s hearing, one speaker voiced support of the “Safe Cities Act,” with more than 20 speaking against it.

The Texas-based Cicero Institute lobbied for the proposed legislation, arguing the bill is only making sure cities are following ordinances they already have in place.

“The bill allows, in fact, encourages cities to use diversion instead of criminal sanctions to enforce the law,” said Judge Glock with the Cicero Institute.

The group argues the bill doesn’t criminalize homelessness and allows for cities to have sanctioned areas for camping. The Cicero Institute adds that it encourages people to seek services.

“Why is this necessary for many people in the streets? The simple reason is we all know to be true; the large majority of the unsheltered are suffering from severe mental illness or substance use disorder,” Glock said.

Opponents of the bill say cities in Kansas, like Wichita, are already enforcing ordinances against public sleeping and camping, but there aren’t the resources available to meet the needs.

“The House bill, as written, disregards city efforts, and this dynamic, in particular, and instead punishes unhoused persons who have no recourse but to be on public property or else trespass on private property,” said United Way of the Plains Continuum of Care Planning Manager Cole Schnieders.

The bill also would allow the state attorney general to sue cities for not following these local ordinances and cities with a higher-per-capita rate of homelessness than the state average. The state could withhold funding for homelessness under these circumstances.

“If safe cities where everyone has access to housing is the goal, then we need interventions that are evidence-based and proven to reduce homelessness, like supportive housing,” said Rachel Erpelding with Kim Wilson Housing, an organization that works to address homelessness with efforts that include expanding access to affordable housing. “This bill does not do that.”

Opponents of the bill also argued it would push people experiencing homelessness further away from resources. Missouri passed a similar law to the “Safe Cities Act” last year that only applied to state-owned lands. Opponents point to that, saying they’re seeing people arrested for camping and then having a criminal record, which they say, makes it more difficult to get housing for someone experiencing homelessness.

