Dr. Alicia Thompson blazed trail as first woman USD 259 superintendent

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools has started its search for the next superintendent after Dr. Alicia Thompson announced her retirement plans last year. No matter who the district selects, though, no one can ever again be the first woman to lead the district. That distinction will always belong to Thompson.

Once a student walking the halls at Wichita Heights, Thompson has been a part of USD 259 for almost all of her life.

“I’m not that young,” Thompson said. “I’ve been in the district 31 years as an employee.”

Thompson graduated from Heights in 1986 and went to Langston University before returning to Wichita.

“This community really has embraced the school districts and I always felt included in the community,” Thompson said. “So that was one of the reasons why it was not that difficult for me to come back home.”

It’s in Wichita where Thompson was nurtured by her parents -- a supportive father and a mother who taught in the district.

“She was a marvelous example,” Thompson said of her mother, Deloris Morris. “My dad was a college graduate; my mom was not, but they stressed education.”

“I was the first woman and the first person of color to ever be in this superintendent position in 150 years,” Thompson said. “When I saw people like Jo Brown, Barbara Mackey, Miss Breckenridge, those ladies inspired me, so I know the impact that something like this can have on someone.”

Thompson’s parents say it’s not surprising she became the first woman to lead the district.

“She has a personality that she can greet and love everyone,” Morris said.

“(She was a) level-headed child,” Thompson’s father, Allen Morris, said. “She knows how to treat people. She knows how to respect people.”

Students in the superintendent’s advisory council say Thompson leads by example.

“She could relate more to her students, especially her coming from Heights,” Heights students Kindly Howland and Kaori Buchanan said in a conversation with 12 News. “It just makes me think you can really do whatever because she come straight from our school.”

The mother of two daughters who have been students in the district, Thompson reflects as she nears the end of this chapter. Back in the halls of her alma mater, Thompson now looks forward to retirement.

“Just to see the many thousand and thousands of kids walk across that stage (to graduate),” Thompson said, “that’s the accomplishment.”

