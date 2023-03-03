Fantastic Friday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it was a messy Thursday night with areas of rain and snow, but the precipitation is moving-out, and sunshine will return this afternoon. Some roads are wet this morning, but no travel troubles are expected.

After a milder Friday afternoon in the middle to upper 50s, dry and warmer weather is on tap this weekend. Highs in the lower 60s on Saturday will be replaced by lower to middle 70s on Sunday.

A fast moving and relatively weak storm system will race across Kansas tonight into early Saturday. However, other than some light snow in the northwest corner of the state, most of Kansas will only witness an increase in cloud cover.

It will be a mild start to next week with highs in the 60s on Monday, but big changes will arrive during the middle of the week. Colder temperatures will be accompanied by rain and snow chances on Wednesday into Thursday, and high temperatures next Friday may not make it to freezing!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 59.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Clouds early, then mostly sunny. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 61.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 73. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 42. High: 63. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 36. High: 48. Mostly cloudy, cooler.

Wed: Low: 34. High: 43. Cloudy; light wintry mix later in the day.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 39. Continued cloudy with a chance of snow.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com