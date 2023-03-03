Girl Scouts respond to uptick in cookie customers using counterfeit bills

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The biggest fundraiser for the Girl Scouts of America is a big hit for millions and helps the organization with funding for camps, paying for uniforms and ultimately helping troops and the individual girl scouts fund community service projects across the U.S.

The annual sale of girl scout cookies is one of the most popular fundraisers in the country. Locally, however, the sweet season of sales turned sour.

“This past weekend, across the state, but primarily in Wichita, we had some upticks in the counterfeit money showing up at the cookie booths,” said Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland Communications Director Muriel Boyce.

At least three reports were filed with Wichita police this week of counterfeit $100 bills being used to purchase boxes of cookies. Boyce said it’s an issue the organization sees every year and is one of the unfortunate lessons of running a business.

“The cookie program really is just that. It’s a business program to teach girls financial literacy and how to be leaders of their own, owners of businesses as they grow up,” Boyce said.

The Girls Scouts said they encourage troops not to accept large bills when people come to buy cookies, and to sue tools like counterfeit pens that can be used to indicate if a bill is fake, even though, depending on the quality of the counterfeit, those pens don’t always work.

The Girl Scouts said they don’t want to see the counterfeiters negatively impact the troops’ work.

“They work hard all year and especially during this cookie sale to use those proceeds to plan their whole year,” Boyce said.

With a few weeks left of the cookie-selling season, the organization is hoping to make troops aware of the counterfeit bills. The cookie sale continues until March 19.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com