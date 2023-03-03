Investigation underway after human remains found in Seward County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office and the KBI are investigating a death after the discovery of human remains in northern Seward County. At about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office responded to an area near Highway 83 and mile marker 17 in reference to possible human remains being found. Investigators confirmed the discovery was that of human remains, the identity of which hasn’t been determined.

The cause of death also remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case should call the Seward County Sheriff’s Office at 620-309-2000 or the Investigation Division at 620-309-2057. Tipsters can also provide information anonymously online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

