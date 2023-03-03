Kansas schools respond to recent swatting calls

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, several districts across Kansas, including Wichita, received hoax emergency calls, or “swatting” calls, forcing schools to be placed on lockdown and heavy police presences. It’s a situation districts across the country recently have faced. With an increase in these types of incidents, 12 News reached out to area districts recently impacted to look into what they’re doing to keep students and staff safe and aware.

At El Dorado High School, junior Jacob Bowlin said he had no idea what was happening when his school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, the result of a call claiming an active shooter was inside the building.

“We didn’t really have any idea what was going on, except for the fact that it was going to be taken care of, one way or another,” Bowlin said.

For an ever-changing situation like that, it could be frightening not knowing what could happen next.

“My parents were worried, a lot of my family members, friends, they were worried for my safety,” Bowlin said. “I knew I was going to be alright. I knew I was going to be okay.”

Wichita USD 259 Director of Safety Services Terri Moses explained how she’s trying to train staff and students to deal with these types of calls, knowing the possibility a real attack exists.

“If you receive a call from an outside number about something that’s happening inside your school, talk all the information, gather it, but also use the rest of your senses,” Moses said. “Do you see anything else that’s abnormal in your school? Is anybody else from inside the school reporting things that are going on inside your school?”

With how potentially traumatizing such situations can be, Moses said counselors are ready.

“We realize that it’s not just kids that suffer from anxiety. It’s also staff,” she said. “We want to make sure after any incident that occurs, our counselors are available. We have them on staff in every school. For our staff, we have employee services in regards to helping people work through anxiety or stressful situations.”

Bowlin credits his school for how it helped students during the uncertainty that followed Wednesday morning’s false emergency call.

“It was handled really, really well,” he said. “I was really thankful for no casualties or anything like that. “It’s crazy, just crazy.”

The KBI is continuing its investigation into the swatting calls. Even with threats that aren’t credible, they say any threat of school violence should be reported immediately.

