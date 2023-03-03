Kansas woman, 78, sentenced to 4 years in prison for embezzlement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas woman was sentenced Thursday to 48 months (four years) in prison for bank fraud and tax fraud in connection to a scheme to defraud her family employers of millions of dollars.

Nancy Martin, 78, of Wichita, in May 2022, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aid or assist filing a false tax document.

According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney District of Kansas, Martin defrauded Mid-Kansas Wound Specialists Emergency Services P.A. where she worked as a bookkeeper, business manager and chief operating officer. Between 2012 and 2017, Martin embezzled about $3.1 million by falsifying accounting entries to disguise the embezzlement as payments or transfers between her employers’ banks.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Martin spent the stolen money on personal expenses, travel and investments. She also filed tax returns from 2013 to 2016 that omitted income.

“For years, Nancy Martin abused her employment position and betrayed the trust of her employers to steal millions of dollars from them, and for that reason she is going to prison,” said U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard. “The role of prosecution was to seek justice and try to help victims recover their financial losses.”

In addition to her sentence, Martin has been ordered to pay more than $3.2 million in restitution to the victims and about $670,000 in restitution to the IRS.

“IRS Criminal Investigation was able to see through Ms. Martin’s sophisticated embezzlement scheme in order to bring justice to the victims involved,” said St. Louis Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge Thomas Murdock. “Ms. Martin’s prison time sends a clear message that bank fraud and tax fraud have serious consequences.”

