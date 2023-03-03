Sedgwick County DA to hold briefing on Roller City incident

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is holding a briefing at 4:15 p.m. on Friday to discuss his findings regarding a fight on New Year’s Eve at Roller City, involving two off-duty police officers and two teenagers.

The incident went viral after a video of it was posted on social media. The video doesn’t show what happened before the altercation, but police said it began with a 15-year-old girl who refused to leave the skating rink. Police said a 16-year-old boy then struck an off-duty police officer working security at a south Wichita skating rink in the back of the head, which led to an altercation between the teen and the officer. This incident was captured on camera. The officer pepper-sprays the teen. Both teens were arrested.

The Wichita Police Department asked the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident “to avoid any perceived conflict.”

