Two Kansas citizens arrested for exporting illegal technology to Russia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The US Dept. of Justice arrested two Kansas men Thursday for illegally smuggling products to Russia since 2020.

The Dept. of Justice said Cyril Buyanovsky, a 59-year-old from Lawrence, and Douglas Roberston, a 55-year-old from Olathe, deliberately working around U.S. export laws to sell avionics equipment to Russian companies.

A Justice Dept. indictment states Buyanovsky and Robertson hid their exports by falsely reporting their routes through other countries. The Justice Dept. describes multiple such acts, including when the company sent a processor belonging to Russia’s Federal Security System to Germany, when it tried to send an unlicensed shipment to Russia in 2022, and later that year when it again without proper licensing sent equipment through Armenia and Cyprus to Russia.

The defendants have been charged with the following:

conspiracy

exporting controlled goods without a license

falsifying and failing to file electronic export information

smuggling goods contrary to U.S. law

If found guilty, they face 20 years in prison for each count of exporting controlled goods without a license, up to 10 years in prison for each count of smuggling, and up to five years in prison for each count of conspiracy and falsifying export information. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

FBI and the U.S. Department of Commerce, Office of Export Enforcement are investigating the case. The investigation was coordinated through the Justice Department’s Task Force KleptoCapture, an interagency law enforcement task force dedicated to enforcing the sweeping sanctions, export controls, and economic countermeasures that the United States, along with its foreign allies and partners, has imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine. Announced by the Attorney General on March 2, 2022, and under the leadership of the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, the task force will continue to leverage all of the department’s tools and authorities to combat efforts to evade or undermine the collective actions taken by the U.S. government in response to Russian military aggression.

