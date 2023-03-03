Warmer this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way this weekend.

Light rain and snow showers will be possible across northwest Kansas tonight with little to no accumulation.

It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Even warmer weather will arrive on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s for most of the state. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon, which will lead to high fire danger across central and western Kansas.

Cooler weather will return for the middle of next week as our next storm system arrives. Rain and snow will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as the system passes through Kansas. The exact track remains uncertain, so be sure to check back for more updates as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 35

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 41

Sun: High: 75 Mostly sunny, windy and warm.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 46 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 36 Cloudy with afternoon showers; rain/snow mix overnight.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 31 Cloudy with a rain/snow mix.

Fri: High: 39 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

