Wichita Police looking for suspect in January armed robbery

Robbery at liquor store on Jan. 19.
Robbery at liquor store on Jan. 19.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are looking for a suspect and for information in an armed robbery at a liquor store on Jan. 19.

The alleged crime happened at 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. Central in Wichita. A clerk told police he had been robbed at gunpoint by a person who fled the scene. Video surveillance showed a black male, probably in his 30s and in a large winter coat, point a handgun at the clerk and demand money. The suspect is approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a puffy coat with fur on the hood, gloves and a mask.

Surveillance video of the crime can be seen here.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316- 267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.

