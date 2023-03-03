Wichita woman with genetic blood disorder discusses crucial need for donors

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A chance to save someone’s life can start with one donation at your local blood bank. Wichita resident Caela White-Kinchion is among Kansans who depend on blood donors. White-Kinchion has Sickle Cell Disease, one of the most common genetic blood disorders in the U.S. She depends on blood transfusions to manage life-threatening complications in her body.

“Over 100,000 people have Sickle Cell Disease in the United States. Most of those are African American,” said American Red Cross Board Member Harry Willis.

Among that population, White-Kinchion remembers stays in the hospital when she was a child, knowing then she had sickle cell disease.

“Without the (blood) donations, I wouldn’t be here today,” she said. “My worst time in my life was in my early 20s. The side effects of being pregnant and so forth was dropping my blood count and causing me to go into crisis.”

Due to the constant need for blood transfusions, programs like the American Read Cross reach out to the community for help.

“I’ve met people that have had as many as 100 transfusions. That number right there tells you its’s important and urgent that people can give as often as they can,” Willis said.

Among those leading an effort to save lives is Richard Pohlenz, a man who’s been donating blood for 16 years.

“I’m about two donations short of 75 gallons at this point,” he said. “It makes me feel good, you’re helping people. “There’s not a lot of things you can do for people but you can do this.”

