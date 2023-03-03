Woman wants photo album back after Kansas Masonic Home closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas woman is asking for the public’s help after she donated the last printed memories of her family to the Kansas Masonic Home. The home has since closed, and now she wants her photo album back. She contacted FactFinder 12 for help, and we got to work to help reunite the woman with her family memories.

Those memories mean everything to Betty Taylor, whether she’s talking about them or reliving them through pictures.

Taylor has a lot of those memories throughout her home, but she’s missing some important pictures of family moments she treasures. She donated a photo album that belonged to her father to the Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita.

“My dad, his three older sisters and an older brother were all raised in the Masonic Home,” Taylor said. “I donated it to them, thinking I was doing something. I never thought that home would close. When I called and told them I wanted it back, they couldn’t find it. This one lady ... said she had found it.”

But the album never returned to Taylor.

“Last time I tried to call the home, I got a busy signal,” she said. “They closed in January. That’s where it stands.”

Taylor said the album is large and light-colored, containing the only memories of her father, three aunts and an uncle.

She knows it’s a long shot, but she hopes there’s a savior who can reunite her with the lost pictures of her family.

“That’s the only ones I’ve got of (my father) and I don’t think I have any of his sisters,” Taylor said. “It’s mine. It don’t belong to anyone else. They don’t know anything about those people.”

