Andover seeks community feedback on comprehensive plan

Logo for the City of Andover, Kansas
Logo for the City of Andover, Kansas(City of Andover)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Andover is working toward a plan it says will guide the city into its future for the next decade. To make that plan the best path forward for Andover and its citizens, the city is asking for the public to weigh in.

The city said its objective through its 10-year-Comprehensive Plan process is “to provide the community with a compelling vision and plan that will be used to guide decision-making and development.”

“The plan provides an inclusive framework for the orderly and consistent planning of city neighborhoods, commercial corridors, the transportation network, and public open spaces,” the city said in a news release announcing the comment period fore the final draft of its comprehensive plan. “The plan focuses on future city growth with a strong emphasis on land use, development and redevelopment patterns, infrastructure, transportation and mobility, housing diversity, and urban design.”

The City of Andover reported that, over the last year, it put forth outreach efforts that included a public survey, youth and business/development community meetings, a visioning workshop, pop-up events, a citywide planning charrette and an online virtual open house.

Now, as it moves a step closer to solidifying its vision for the next 10 years, the city said it is publishing draft plan recommendations for public comment from next Wednesday (March 8) through March 22 at www.activateandover.com.

“This is the community’s plan and the city hopes all residents will share their comments online,” the City of Andover said.

