Breezy and warm Sunday, high fire danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be breezy and warmer Sunday with high fire danger for parts of Kansas.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 70s for most of the state. South winds will gust over 30 mph during the afternoon.

High fire danger is expected across western and into portions of central Kansas with the gusty winds, warm temperatures, and low relative humidity.

A cold front will move through the state Sunday night, bringing slightly cooler weather on Monday. Temperatures will still remain mild with highs in the 60s.

Active weather will set up mid-week as temperatures get cooler. Highs will return to the 40s and 50s starting on Tuesday.

A few rain showers will be possible across south central Kansas Tuesday afternoon.

Drizzle and rain showers will be possible across central and eastern Kansas on Wednesday.

Widespread rain is likely on Thursday with some snow possible across northwest Kansas as the final part of the storm system moves into Kansas. Some of the rain could change to snow Thursday night across the rest of the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 75

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S/NW 10-25; gusty. Low: 45

Mon: High: 66 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 46 Low: 35 Cloudy with a few afternoon showers.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 38 Occasional drizzle and rain showers.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 37 Rain likely; rain/snow mix overnight.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

