Fans cheer on student-athletes in adaptive basketball game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby Panther Pals played their annual home basketball game on Friday.

Panther Pals has 12 basketball players, five cheerleaders and one sign holder. The team is a part of the Tri-County Sports League and the Ability Point’s Circle of Friends. The mentoring program pairs students with special needs with other students who serve as peer mentors.

“It feels good right now. I like to say we’re going to try to get a win today and that’s all I want and to have fun,” said Boston Dunn, a sophomore at Derby High School.

Basketball games are played each Friday in January and February and end with a tournament on the last Friday of March.

Derby is one of the few schools in the league that allow an all-school assembly for their home game. The assembly serves as a way to raise money for Panther Pals. The program has raised more than $1,500 each year.

“Positivity everywhere, the gym is always crazy, all the students get so loud, all the students cheer for everybody it doesn’t matter derby or away and it’s just a positivity spread through the entire gym. They get the energy that a normal basketball team gets and it makes a difference,” said senior peer mentor, Kendyl Rico.

Ability Point’s Circle of Friends program covers over 200 school programs in Sedgwick County.

