Mild today, warm and windy Sunday

Highs in the 50s and low 60s today
By Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several weak weather systems moving through the state this weekend. Overall the weather trend is a warm one this weekend.

Clouds and light showers will move out of the region by mid-morning with sunshine and light winds expected across Kansas through the afternoon. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s today. Tonight, south winds will increase as a warm front moves through Kansas. Clouds will dominate to start Sunday morning with more sunshine through the afternoon. Expect south winds to be gusty, with the highest gusts in the afternoon. The combination of gusts 30-40 mph and low relative humidity will produce a high fire danger across western Kansas Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will reach the 60s to mid 70s.

Still mild on Monday, however a stronger weather system and cold front move in Tuesday bringing much colder weather to Kansas through the end of the week. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s through next weekend. Along with the chilly weather several chances of precipitation exist Tuesday night through Friday. Mainly a cold rain, however some areas may see a wintry mix and snow- especially Thursday into Friday morning.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. High: 61

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 4

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sun and windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 75

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Wind: S/W 20-25. Low: 43

Mon: High: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: High: 46 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 37 Cloudy with afternoon showers; rain/snow mix overnight.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 34 Cloudy with a rain/snow mix.

Fri: High: 39 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 41 Low: 23 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

