New Sedgwick County election commissioner appointed

Sedgwick County, Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab on Friday, announced Laura Rainwater as Sedgwick County’s next election commissioner. The appointment comes three months after previous commissioner Angela Caudillo resigned.

Schwab said Rainwater “is a demonstrated leader with a proven ability to get things done.”

Rainwater, a lifelong Sedgwick County resident, previously served as executive director for the Regional Economic Area Partnership and Sedgwick County Association of Cities, and as the director of administrative services for the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas. Schwab holds a Business Management degree from Wichita State University and is a graduate of the MiniMPA program through the Hugo Walls School of Public Affairs at WSU and received the Certified Public Manager certification through the University of Kansas.

“Ms. Rainwater has a strong background in public relations, communications, and government,” Schwab said. “Her experience will be instrumental in working with the conuty commissioners to ensure a quality election pricess in Sedgwick County. I am honored that she is willing to sesrve our state and Sedgwick County voters in this role.”

