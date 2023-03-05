Mild Monday, cooler with rain chance Tuesday

Dry Monday before rain arrives for parts of Kansas Tuesday
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders and Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cooler weather will return this week with rain chances increasing midweek.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Rain chances begin to increase on Tuesday when drizzle and showers will be possible across central and eastern Kansas. More drizzle will be possible on Wednesday across the same area.

A slightly better chance for rain will arrive on Thursday as the main storm system moves into Kansas. Scattered showers will be possible anywhere in the state, but the chance will be highest over central and eastern Kansas.

Cooler temperatures will accompany the rain chances with highs in the 40s and 50s through the week ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 44

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 10-20. High: 65

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 36

Tue: High: 45 Occasional drizzle and showers.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 39 Occasional drizzle.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 43 Scattered showers.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 31 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

