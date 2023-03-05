No one injured after Union Pacific train derails in Sumner Co.

Multiple Union Pacific train cars derail in Riverdale, KS. We're live at the scene on 12 News...
Multiple Union Pacific train cars derail in Riverdale, KS. We're live at the scene on 12 News at 9.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a Union Pacific train derailed in the small town of Riverdale Saturday. A sergeant said it happened around 5:15 p.m.

The sergeant said nobody was injured in the incident and there are no hazmat concerns at this time. Two intersections are blocked at the 500 block of east 80th Ave. and 77th and Western Ave.

It’s expected to take a couple days to clean up the derailment. A Union Pacific employee at the scene said they’re waiting on cranes and other heavy equipment to begin that process.

12 News has a crew at the scene and is gathering more details.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
Betty Taylor is missing some important pictures of family moments she treasures.
Woman wants photo album back after Kansas Masonic Home closure
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks shared photos on Wednesday showing a bald eagle...
Kansas lineman rescues bald eagle stuck upside down in tree
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son

Latest News

Logo for the City of Andover, Kansas
Andover seeks community feedback on comprehensive plan
Roller City incident
Sedgwick County DA: No charges against officer in Roller City incident
distinguished teacher in USD 259
Wichita teachers honored with 2023 Distinguished Classroom Teacher Award
Sedgwick County, Kansas
New Sedgwick County election commissioner appointed