West Virginia beats No. 11 Kansas State to help NCAA hopes

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) reacts while defended by Kansas State guard...
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) reacts while defended by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Emmitt Matthews’ last regular-season home game at West Virginia was even better than he had envisioned.

Matthews played for Washington a year ago before returning to West Virginia, where he had spent his first three seasons. When Washington’s Senior Day ceremony was held almost a year ago to the day, Matthews said he closed his eyes and imagined being back in Morgantown.

On Saturday his eyes were wide open and his smile went from ear to ear as he and five other seniors walked onto the court with loved ones during pregame introductions. And their energy eventually translated into one of their best efforts of the season.

Matthews, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson led an offensive onslaught in their home finale Saturday and West Virginia gave its NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost with an 89-81 victory over No. 11 Kansas State.

Matthews, who played all 40 minutes, then joined Stevenson, Johnson and West Virginia’s other seniors to sing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” one last time in their own arena before going into the student section to celebrate.

“This is everything I imagined and then some,” Matthews said.

Stevenson finished with 27 points, Johnson added 23, Matthews had 20 points and Tre Mitchell scored 14 for West Virginia (18-13, 7-11 Big 12), which has won three of four heading into the conference tournament.

“That was special, for sure,” said Stevenson, who made 11 of 22 field goal tries, including five 3-pointers, and has averaged nearly 25 points over his last five games. “I can tell you that basket gets bigger and bigger every time I make one. I’ve just got to credit my teammates for finding me.”

Before a sellout crowd, West Virginia rallied from 10 points down to take a 39-37 halftime lead and never trailed after that, shooting 58% (15 of 26) from the floor in the second half.

Kansas State (23-8, 11-7) was within 61-57 when Johnson blocked Markquis Nowell’s layup attempt, and Stevenson hit a 3-pointer at the other end of the court. Stevenson hit another 3 less than 2 minutes later for a 69-59 lead with 8:49 remaining.

Kansas State went scoreless over a nearly three-minute stretch and the Mountaineers padded their lead at the free-throw line, going 7 of 8 en route to their largest lead, 84-69, with 2:42 left.

“They played like seniors on Senior Night are supposed to play, so credit to them,” Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said. “What they were able to do, especially in the second half, we couldn’t guard them. They were really good.”

Kansas State saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Nowell and Keyontae Johnson each scored 24 points for the Wildcats and Cam Carter finished with 13.

SILLS OUT

Kansas State guard Desi Sills missed the game because he was attending a funeral. Tang said he’ll be back for the Big 12 tournament.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas State could drop a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats scored the first eight points of the game but couldn’t keep the momentum going. Despite the loss, Kansas State capped its best regular season since 2018-19, when they went 24-7.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers had a 22-9 advantage at the free-throw line and forced 20 turnovers. West Virginia committed four turnovers in the second half after committing 12 before halftime.

“That was pretty much the focus at halftime was to stop turning the ball over,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “I think the majority of our turnovers led to their scoring in the first half.

“We’ve gotten a lot better. Our older guys have really stepped up.”

UP NEXT

Both teams play in the Big 12 tournament that starts Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. The Wildcats have a first-round bye.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
Betty Taylor is missing some important pictures of family moments she treasures.
Woman wants photo album back after Kansas Masonic Home closure
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks shared photos on Wednesday showing a bald eagle...
Kansas lineman rescues bald eagle stuck upside down in tree
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son

Latest News

DJ Diesel performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in...
Big 12 hoops fans, can you dig it? Shaq to perform at KC Live!
Wichita State forward Kenny Pohto (11) defends against Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) during...
No. 1 Houston pulls away from Wichita State, 83-66
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Former Maize star Caleb Grill addresses dismissal from Iowa State
The Wichita State Shockers take the victory against Tulane 83-76.
Wichita State MBB: Porter, Pierre Key Road Win at Tulane