Windy and warmer today- high fire danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dry and warm conditions, combined with wind gusts of 30-40 mph this afternoon are producing ideal conditions for a high fire danger across western Kansas later today and this evening.

Mostly sunny skies with south to southwest winds increasing through the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the state into Nebraska and Iowa. Today will be the warmest of the next 7-10 days with highs in the 70s to near 80 along the Kansas/Oklahoma state-line. A cold front will move across Kansas tonight and early Monday. Unlike last weekends turbulent weather system, this one will be tame. Moisture is scarce and the front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to the region Monday. Partly cloudy skies statewide with highs in the 50s and 60s Monday afternoon.

Our next weather system currently near the West Coast will begin to impact Kansas and the central Plains as early as Tuesday with more clouds, cooler temperatures and spotty showers and drizzle. Expect off/on periods of light rain and drizzle through Wednesday with the main system moving into the Plains on Thursday bringing our best chances of moisture across the state. Rain will dominate with temperatures above freezing, however it may be cold enough for rain to change to snow across northwest Kansas by Thursday. More details on this weather system can be expected in the coming days.

We have a higher confidence that temperatures will be below normal, with highs in the 40s and 50s Tuesday through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 75

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S/SW 20-25; gusty. Low: 45

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy and mild. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy and chilly, drizzle possible by morning. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. Low: 36

Tue: High: 46 Cloudy with drizzle and a few afternoon showers.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 38 Occasional drizzle and rain showers.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 39 Light rain likely; rain/snow mix overnight.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 32 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

