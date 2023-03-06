Damp, cool, and quite cloudy the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A stretch of cloudy and damp weather is on the horizon for Kansas, but severe storms and icy weather are unlikely in the coming days. There will be several rounds of drizzle and some light rain for the area.

The best chances for drizzle and light rain on Tuesday will be over central and eastern Kansas. Damp weather could begin by late morning and should last through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be reaching the 40s for highs with east to northeast winds throughout the day.

More cloudy and damp weather is on the horizon for Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the state will again see highs in the 40s and low 50s. Amounts of moisture won’t be anything significant, but by the end of the week, there will be a chance of at least .25″ for central and eastern Kansas. Western Kansas should expect lighter amounts, generally under .25″.

Although temperatures will be rather cool throughout the week, it won’t be cold enough for any widespread wintry precipitation for the region.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-25; gusty. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with areas of drizzle; light rain. Wind: E/NE 10-20. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; areas of drizzle. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 40.

Wed: High: 51 Cloudy; areas of drizzle.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 45 Cloudy; light rain or some drizzle. Breezy.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 29 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 32 Increasing clouds; evening or overnight showers.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 30 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

