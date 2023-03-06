Dodge City airport awarded $7.3 million to improve terminal

Published: Mar. 6, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday awarded The City of Dodge City $7.3 million to fund Pahse 1 of the Dodge City Regional Airport’s expansion. The money was part of nearly $1 billion granted to 99 U.S. airports to improve terminals of all sizes through discretionary funds for the Airport Terminal Program (ATP), made available under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. Dodge City Regional Airport (DDC) is the only Kansas airport to receive the 2023 funds from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The money will go toward updating the previous design, removing and expanding the south portion, and remodeling the rest of the terminal building. In addition, the airfield vault in the terminal basement of the terminal will also be moved to an enclosure outside the terminal.

“We are genuinely excited and honored to be awarded the 7.3 Million Dollars from the FAA to help renovate the Dodge City Regional Airport Terminal,” said City Manager Nick Hernandez. “With more and more people utilizing our Airport services, it is essential to have an up-to-date terminal to provide the best possible experience for everyone.”

